L&T Finance offers ‘the complete home loan’ for customers of Chennai now

CHENNAI: L&T Finance (LTF) has launched ‘the complete home loan’ for the customers of Chennai with all the support they need to fulfil their dream of owning a home.

The offering is through a digitised process along with a dedicated relationship manager and comes with the option of a home décor finance.

A home décor finance aims to provide flexibility and convenience in acquiring essential furnishings for a comfortable living space. The digitised process simplifies the journey of availing the loan with tech intervention. And the dedicated relationship manager serves as a point of contact for the customer throughout the loan process ensuring a smooth and satisfactory experience.

Sanjay Garyali, chief executive – urban finance, LTF said, “Chennai is a key market for us, and through the launch, we are primarily targeting new home buyers seeking fresh Home Loans for both under-construction and ready properties.”

Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer, LTF said, “When it comes to home loan, customers look for a one-stop solution to address all their financing needs but often settle for less."