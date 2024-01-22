L&T designed, constructed Ayodhya Ram Temple

CHENNAI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday said it has designed and built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as mandated by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The engineering and construction conglomerate established a new milestone in architectural grandeur, a release said.

The temple stands within a 70-acre complex, with its design rooted in the ancient Nagara style of architecture. Constructed to last a thousand years, the temple is 161.75 feet in height, 380 feet in length, and 249.5 feet in width.

SN Subrahmanyan, CMD, L&T, said “... This marvel of engineering stands as a symbol of endurance designed and constructed to last a thousand years.”

L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.