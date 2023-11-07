Lenovo, EPOS join hands to provide audio solutions for business professionals

NEW DELHI: Consumer electronics major Lenovo and the audio solutions and technology company EPOS on Tuesday announced a strategic agreement to provide high-quality audio solutions for business professionals.

Through the partnership, EPOS will be Lenovo’s global audio partner for PC audio accessories.

The EPOS portfolio will be included in Lenovo’s third-party offering programme, giving customers an extensive choice of audio devices from a single source.

"With Lenovo and EPOS’ expertise in audio technology, we can deliver high-quality audio solutions that meet the needs of professional users who demand clear communication, seamless collaboration and optimal productivity," Eric Yu, SVP Worldwide Small and Medium Business Segment and Commercial Product Center, Lenovo IDG, said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the initial phase will include the release of selected headsets designed for professional users to enhance the hybrid world of conference calls.

Two of the Lenovo EPOSco-branded headsets are now also available, which are certified for Teams and Zoom, and optimised for other UC applications and feature EPOS’ signature sound quality and comfort, the company said.

"Embarking on this venture with Lenovo will help us continue to deliver on this commitment, expand our offering and reach to new heights for communication and collaboration experiences. I am very much looking forward to this new chapter of our partnership," said Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President at EPOS.