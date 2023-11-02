Lava launches new 5G smartphone with 6.56-inch display

NEW DELHI: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Thursday launched a new 5G smartphone -- Blaze 2, with a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS Punch Hole display, premium glass back and the segment’s first Ring Light.

The Blaze 2 5G comes available in three colours -- Black, Blue and Lavender at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

It will be available for purchase across Lava’s retail network, Amazon and Lavamobiles.com from November 9.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera with screen flash for selfies.

The smartphone’s inbuilt camera features include various modes like Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, GIF, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters and Intelligent Scanning, according to the company.

It also features a 2.5D Curved Screen and 90 Hz refresh rate and comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor.

"Blaze 2 5G provides a clean Android 13 experience and comes with No Ads and No Bloatware. It also offers anonymous and auto-call recording and features a side fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and two years of quarterly security updates," Lava said.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support (Type-C).