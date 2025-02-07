LatentView Analytics posts Rs 42.6 cr profit in Q3

CHENNAI: LatentView Analytics Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 42.6 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered global data analytics company recorded a profit after tax of Rs 46.5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, consolidated profit grew to Rs 122.24 crore from Rs 113.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, rose to Rs 242.5 crore from Rs 188.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income for the April-December 2024 period stood at Rs 670.3 crore, compared to Rs 526.9 crore in the year-ago period. Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics, said, “We are pleased to announce our 8th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with 9.0% QoQ and 37.5 per cent YoY increase. This strong performance was driven by momentum in consulting, GenAI projects, and new client wins.

This quarter marked several significant milestones, including a $3.2 mn engagement win, our highest value single contract with our largest client, reinforcing our strategic partnership and client centricity.

Additionally, we also onboarded 9 new clients, including 3 former clients, indicating strong business momentum and improved market sentiment.

During 9MFY25, we won 10 GenAI projects, and we continue to invest in building our GenAI capabilities. Notably, our financial services vertical saw a significant growth of 62 per cent on a YoY basis during the quarter.”