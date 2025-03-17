Lakshmi Venu appointed as VC at Tafe

CHENNAI: Lakshmi Venu, director of Tafe - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, a leading tractor major and one of the largest tractor manufacturers in the world, has been appointed as vice chairman of Tafe.

She is a dynamic leader, reputed for her achievements in the farm mechanisation and auto component business.

Lakshmi’s strategic thinking, customer-centric approach, strong quality orientation and deep involvement in Tafe’s Massey Ferguson and Eicher Tractors business, is reflective of her leadership and her deep commitment to people, innovation and excellence.

Mallika Srinivasan, chairman-MD, Tafe, said, “Dr.Lakshmi has been a key member of our leadership team and a member of Tafe’s Board. In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the Board is pleased to appoint her as vice chairman. With her leadership style that is focused on building for the future, we look forward to her leveraging Tafe’s collaborative, value-based approach towards its vision of ‘Cultivating the World’.

Lakshmi is also the MD at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd., a leading automotive component manufacturer. She is a graduate from Yale University and a doctorate in engineering management from the University of Warwick, UK.