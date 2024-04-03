Lakshmi Machine Works-ATC hands over GSLV MK-III composite to ISRO

COIMBATORE: Space composites manufacturer, LMW Advanced Technology Centre (LMW ATC) successfully delivered India's first private industry realised composite Ogive Payload Fairing (OPLF) for GSLV MK-III project to ISRO on Tuesday.



Payload Fairing is the uppermost structure in a launch vehicle in which the Satellite is carried to the Orbit. It protects the satellite against aerodynamic loads, thermal loads and acoustic loads. It consists of two halves that are jettisoned at an altitude of 110 kms during the flight. Carbon Composites is the most preferred material for such niche products.

The payload fairing for GSLV MK-III is 5 m in dia and 10.75 m tall with four segments like boat tail, cylinder, Ogive and nose cap.

The handing-over ceremony took place at ISRO headquarters in a hybrid mode, and it was attended in person by Somanath, chairman, ISRO and Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, CMD, LMW while S Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and many other leading scientists of ISRO and expert crew of LMW ATC participated virtually from their respective stations.



