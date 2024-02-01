Begin typing your search...

With this, the total branch network of the bank increased to 834.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Feb 2024 1:10 AM GMT
KVB’s 3 new branches takes count to 834
Representative image

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday inaugurated three new branches - two in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the total branch network of the bank increased to 834.

new branch in Atmakur, AP, was inaugurated by P Sreenivasa Rao, municipal commissioner, Atmakur, while the one in Madurai at Usilampatti, was opened by J Gandhi, municipal commissioner.

B Purushothaman, senior principal, Everwin Group of Schools, Chennai, did the inaugural honours in the city, as per a release.

DTNEXT Bureau

