KVB registers net profit of Rs 737 crore

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank recently announced the financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2023.

Ramesh Babu B, Managing Director-CEO, said, “Our Bank had crossed the historical milestone of total business of Rs 1.5 trillion (Rs 1,53,516 cr) during the last quarter. We had crossed Rs 1.25 trillion in Mar 2022 and the next Rs 0.25 trillion was crossed within a short span of 18 months. We have delivered another quarter of strong top line and bottom line performance with highest ever quarterly net profit with consistent performance in terms of growth, profitability and asset quality for the first half year ended September 30, 2023.”

Net profit for the half year registered a robust growth of 53.86% and stood at Rs 737 crore from Rs 479 crore during corresponding half year of the previous year.

He adds, “It is a strong and consistent H1 performance that helped us reach a significant milestone and build a solid foundation for the future.”