KVB inaugurates six branches in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) announced the inauguration of its six branches in TN and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

These branches will offer a comprehensive range of banking services. During the financial year 2024-25, the bank added 35 branches and the bank now has 877 branches.

The new branches shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering Retail, Institutional and Consumer lending.

The bank’s total business was Rs 1,81,993 crore as on December 31, 2024 with a deposit base of Rs 99,155 cr and advances at Rs 82,838 cr. It had posted its highest ever net profit of Rs 1,605 cr during the last financial year.