KSH Infra to invest Rs 550 cr in TN

CHENNAI: KSH Infra, on Monday announced Rs 550 cr investment in its second park in Tamil Nadu.

Located in the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam belt, the upcoming park will be spread across approximately 60 acres of freehold land, offering a development potential of 1.6 million square feet.

KSH Infra will cater to the evolving needs of global and domestic manufacturers, particularly across the automotive, electronics, and engineering sectors. Construction, planned to commence by March–April 2026, is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs opportunities in the region.

Rohit Hegde, MD, KSH Infra, said, “we began with a clear vision to build world-class industrial and logistics parks across four key cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. With our presence now established in three of these markets, including this new development in the Sriperumbudur belt of Chennai, we are well and truly on our way to realizing that vision. Over the next 2 to 3 years, our goal is to scale up to over 10 million square feet of high-quality, sustainable infrastructure across these high-growth corridors.”

Sundaresan Vaidyanathan, CEO, KSH Infra, added, “Our expansion into south India is a natural and strategic progression. As we grow, we remain focused on reinforcing our regional teams with professionals who can act as catalysts in achieving our long-term vision for sustainable and impactful industrial infrastructure.”

Earlier in August 2024, KSH Infra had invested Rs 450 crore in a Grade A industrial and logistics park in Hosur, a 50-acre development with 1.25 million sqft potential.