Krystal Integrated Services bags Rs 19.62 crore contract in Chennai

CHENNAI: Facility management and staffing solutions provider Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL), has announced its foray into the fast-growing Wastewater Management & Effluent Treatment (WWM&ET) segment.

A key milestone in this expansion is a multi-year contract from the Tindivanam Pharma Park Association (TPPA) in Chennai, valued at Rs 19.62 crore for the first year. The contract will support effluent treatment at TPPA’s Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), reinforcing Krystal Integrated’s leadership in technology-driven, high-margin operations, enabling the company to move up the value chain within the Indian facility management industry.

As part of the company’s growth strategy, the WWM&ET segment is expected to generate a fresh order book worth Rs 1,000 crore over the next 18 months. The company has been executing turnkey projects since 2019. At the start of FY25, Krystal strengthened its focus on wastewater management by assembling a specialised team of 20+ professionals skilled with the ZLD process and technologies.

This core team, including industry veterans from Industrial Development Corporations (IDCs) and the private sector, collectively brings over 200 years of experience in wastewater treatment and ZLD processes, positioning Krystal Integrated for long-term growth in this sector.

Sanjay Dighe, director-CEO, Krystal Integrated Services, said "This strategic move into wastewater management is a game-changer for Krystal Integrated. With increasing regulatory focus on environmental compliance and waste disposal, we believe the segment presents tremendous opportunity for sustainable and profitable growth. With this expansion, Krystal Integrated aims to cater to manufacturing hubs across India by delivering scalable and eco-friendly waste management solutions. Currently serving 461 customers across 3,209 locations, the company plans to expand its presence across key industrial clusters in India, further strengthening its foothold in the sector."