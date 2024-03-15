Korea Zinc, LG Chem partner for business opportunities in US recycling market

SEOUL: Korea Zinc, South Korea's leading nonferrous metal processing firm, said on Friday that it has partnered with chemical company LG Chem Ltd for business opportunities in the used plastics recycling market in the US.

Korea Zinc signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Chem to win used plastics recycling projects in the United States based on their e-waste processing and used plastics recycling technologies, respectively, the company said in a statement.

In 2022, Korea Zinc acquired an entire stake in U.S. e-waste recycling firm IGNEO Holdings through its U.S. subsidiary Pedalpoint Holdings, reports Yonhap news agency.

On top of the e-waste recycling, Korea Zinc is expanding its businesses in the U.S. to recycle used cars, used electric vehicle batteries, and abandoned solar panels, the statement said.