Kone completes 40 years in India

CHENNAI: Kone Elevators India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Finnish Euro 11 billion Kone Corporation has completed 40 years of operations in India. Since its establishment in 1984, Kone has been instrumental in shaping the urban landscape of India by providing innovative and reliable solutions that move millions of people every day.



Philippe Delorme, global president-CEO, KONE said, "India has always been an extremely important market for Kone. Our journey in India has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Our commitment to elevating lives and shaping smarter cities has been the cornerstone of our success.”

Amit Gossain, MD, Kone India said, "Our factory in Chennai, the largest in South Asia, powered by our technology and innovation centres in Chennai and Pune, are manufacturing elevators to world class standards for India, South Asia and export markets. Looking ahead, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to drive innovation, sustainability, and positive impact in India and Asia’s evolving urban landscape.”