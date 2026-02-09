KICL, Arsutoria join hands to strengthen design capabilities

The long-term collaboration will focus on footwear,leather goods, and accessories, spanning both leather and non-leather categories.

The partnership is strategically aligned with the rapidly evolving global trade environment. It gains relevance in the context of the recently concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which significantly enhances market access for Indian exporters across the 27-nation European Union, as well as the emerging India–US trade understanding, including the reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods.

KICL and Arsutoria believe India’s progression up global value chains will depend on its ability to nurture designers who combine creativity with technical expertise and a deep understanding of international consumer markets.