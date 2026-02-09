KICL, Arsutoria join hands to strengthen design capabilities

CHENNAI/MILAN: Kothari Industrial Corporation Limited (KICL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arsutoria, Milan, marking a significant step toward strengthening India’s design and creative capabilities for global markets.
The long-term collaboration will focus on footwear,leather goods, and accessories, spanning both leather and non-leather categories.
The partnership is strategically aligned with the rapidly evolving global trade environment. It gains relevance in the context of the recently concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which significantly enhances market access for Indian exporters across the 27-nation European Union, as well as the emerging India–US trade understanding, including the reduction of US tariffs on Indian goods.
KICL and Arsutoria believe India’s progression up global value chains will depend on its ability to nurture designers who combine creativity with technical expertise and a deep understanding of international consumer markets.
Under the MoU, the partners propose to establish a vocational design training programme in Tamil Nadu, with plans to explore additional campuses across the country, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals.
As part of the collaboration, Arsutoria will contribute its globally respected academic frameworks, contemporary curricula, and international best practices, built on decades of practice-led design education. KICL will leverage its infrastructure, manufacturing ecosystem, and execution capabilities to seamlessly integrate classroom learning with live industry exposure.
“This is the first time Arsutoria will have a direct and comprehensive presence in India,” said Matteo Pesca, managing director, Arsutoria. “By co-creating curricula with industry, we are offering both short-term and long-term programmes—starting with six-month courses designed to deliver immediate, real-world impact.”
“Design is no longer an aesthetic add-on; it is the language through which brands compete globally,” said Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, executive chairman, KICL.
N Mohan, director-CEO, KICL said “Our focus is to align design education directly with market realities, so Indian products compete on desirability, not just price.”