Kia introduces vehicle lease programme in partnership with Orix

NEW DELHI: Kia India on Friday said it has tied up with Orix auto infrastructure services to introduce a new ownership experience programme.

The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Orix 'Kia Lease'.

The initiative aims to enhance brand accessibility and offer customers another option to own Kia without any maintenance, insurance, or resale hassle, Kia India said in a statement.

The first phase of the initiative has been launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, it added.

"The leasing model is a global megatrend, gaining momentum in India too. This model resonates particularly well with new-age consumers seeking flexible mobility solutions at appealing price points," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Myung-sik Sohn said.

With an industry forecast projecting 100 per cent growth over the next 4-5 years, the company anticipates its leasing service will outpace the industry growth average on account of better product range and service offerings, he added.

Venturing into leasing will enhance the company's its brand image and open incremental sales opportunities, it said.