Kia EV6 GT beats Ford Mustang Mach-E in German evaluation

SEOUL: Kia's EV6 GT topped this year's evaluation of electric vehicle models by a leading German automotive magazine, Auto Motor Und Sport, beating Ford Motor's Mustang Mach-E SUV, Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday.

Hyundai Motor's independent Genesis brand's GV60 SUV ranked second in the competitive EV evaluation and the Ford Mustang Mach-E ranked third, the group said in a statement.

Auto Motor Und Sport is one of the top three German auto magazines, along with Auto Bild and Auto Zeitung, reports Yonhap news agency.

The EV6 GT received higher scores in handling, driving performance, fast charging time, reasonable prices and competitive warranty programs, while the GV60 was recognised in the internal space and powertrain category, it said.

The EV6 GT, Kia's most powerful production car to date, can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds, travel more than 420 kms on a single charge and charge itself to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The two models are built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP.

The Kia EV6 GT uses latest new-generation 77.4 kWh long-range battery pack with 800V fast-charging capabilities.

The EV6 GT is a sporty crossover that delivers a striking look. The details include the front bonnet with dedicated GT grill and bumper, the strong contoured body, new LED headlights, and rear light clusters.

Among the athletic finishing touches are the specially-created gloss-neon brake callipers behind the custom 5-spoke alloy wheels.