Karnataka brings Bengaluru Tech Summit pitch to Chennai

The interaction was held as a curtain-raiser to BTS 2026, which will be held from November 17 to 19 at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘AI - Beyond’.

The outreach comes as Bengaluru and Chennai are expanding into several of the same technology areas, including artificial intelligence, deeptech, semiconductors, spacetech and global capability centres.

N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science - Technology, Karnataka, said the roadshow was intended to introduce Chennai’s industries and startups to the opportunities available through the summit.