Kanodia Group to start operations of home building solutions platform Easy Build next month

NEW DELHI: Kanodia Group, which is involved in infrastructure and cement sectors, on Saturday said it will launch full-scale operations of its e-commerce platform for home-building solutions, Easy Build, next month.

The company also announced garnering pre-launch orders of Rs 500 crore ahead of the start of the operations of the platform that offers complete home-building products and solutions, and a network of dealers, retailers, architects, designers and applicators.

According to Kanodia group chairman and managing director Vishal Kanodia, Easy Build has onboarded more than 1,100 dealers and leading brands in the construction segment.

The metaverse-based platform allows a homeowner to visualise the look of the house, and interior decoration and calculate the construction cost before building it.

The company looks to set up 50 Experience Centres in Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which will showcase the technology, products, solutions and network of dealers and designers provided by it.

To showcase its market plans, Easy Build this week also held a pre-launch event for stakeholders, emerging entrepreneurs, architects, investors and sales partners.

"The company secured pre-launch booking orders worth over Rs 500 crore backed by security cheques at the event. A grand-scale launch event is planned in October," Kanodia said.

Easy Build targets to onboard 20,000 entrepreneurs and connect 3,00,000 workers through its platform and aims to achieve a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 8,000 crore by March 2024, he said.