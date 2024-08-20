Kalpathi AGS Group's Veranda Learning enters Middle East

CHENNAI: Public listed EdTech company Veranda Learning Solutions has forayed into the Middle East by partnering with Jumeira University Connect in the United Arab Emirates, the company said on Monday.

Jumeira University Connect is the training division of Jumeira University and following the tie-up, Veranda Learning Solutions aims to introduce a Chartered Accountancy preparation course for students in that country.

The curriculum has been designed to meet specific educational needs and align with the cultural context of students in the UAE, thereby ensuring a comprehensive learning experience combining global best practices with local relevance, a press release from Veranda Learning Solutions said on Monday.

“Veranda Learning’s entry into the Middle East through this collaboration showcases our commitment to providing top-notch education across the globe. In the coming months, we will introduce a broader range of courses designed to meet the diverse educational and professional needs of students in the UAE. These offerings will span various fields that will align with the unique requirements of the region,” Veranda Learning Solutions chairman and ED Suresh Kalpathi said.

Veranda Learning Solutions has received the approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Government of Dubai for the launching the CA preparation course, designed by J K Shah Classes.