Kakao Mobility to expand ride-hailing service to 5 more countries

SEOUL: Kakao Mobility, the operator of the ride hailing platform Kakao T, said on Friday it will launch its service in five more countries next week as part of efforts to expand its overseas business.

The move will bring to 37 the number of countries the South Korean-made ride-hailing service will be available, according to the company.

Starting Thursday, Kakao T will be available in Australia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Kuwait.

The South Korean company said it also plans to launch its service in the United States next month in cooperation with the local mobility service Lyft.

Kakao T is currently available in 32 countries, including Japan and many in Southeast Asia and Europe.

"We will make a jump to become a true global mobility service by creating and advancing various global business portfolios, including the overseas ride hailing service," Ryu Gung-seon, Kakao Mobility's CEO, said.