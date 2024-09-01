JSW MG Motor India retail sales dip 9 pc in June to 4,644 units

Begin typing your search...

    NEW DELHI: JSW MG Motor India on Monday reported 9 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales at 4,644 units in June.

    The company's flagship SUV- ZS EV achieved the highest-ever monthly sales in June 2024, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

    On September 11, 2024, the automaker will launch a new model, Windsor, it added.

