JSW MG Motor India retail sales dip 9 pc in June to 4,644 units

NEW DELHI: JSW MG Motor India on Monday reported 9 per cent year-on-year decline in retail sales at 4,644 units in June.

The automaker had retailed 5,125 units in June 2023.

The company's flagship SUV- ZS EV achieved the highest-ever monthly sales in June 2024, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

On September 11, 2024, the automaker will launch a new model, Windsor, it added.