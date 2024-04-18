JK Tyre bolsters retail network in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tyre manufacturer JK Tyre and Industries has inaugurated its brand shop in TN bolstering its retail presence in the country. The new outlet is the 22nd brand shop in the state and located on the Highway 142 on the Perambalur-Thuraiyur Road.

The ultra-modern shop has been designed to provide best-in-class customer solutions thereby strengthening JK Tyre’s network presence, a statement said here.

The brand shop - Hindustan Tyres - was inaugurated by JK Tyre and Industries vice president - Mobility Solutions and Fleet Management, Sanjeev Sharma.

The facility is equipped with highly trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, full range of tyres for commercial vehicles among others.

JK Tyres has a network of 6,000-plus dealers and over 650 dedicated brand shops country-wide.

