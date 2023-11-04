Begin typing your search...
JK Cement Q2 profit up 62 pc to Rs 178 cr
Revenue from operation was up 23.23 per cent to Rs 2,752.77 crore during the quarter as against Rs 2,233.84 crore a year ago.
NEW DELHI: JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) on Saturday reported 62.18 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 178.47 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023.
It logged a net profit of Rs 110.04 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JKCL.
Total expense in the September quarter was up 21.08 per cent at Rs 2,537.89 crore.
Total income was Rs 2,782.10 crore, up 23.66 per cent year-on-year.
