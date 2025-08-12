Jio gains in TN with record subscriber base

CHENNAI:Reliance Jio Infocom Limited, on Monday announced its continued dominance in TN with significant subscriber growth.

According to the latest telecom subscription data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio has added over 28.57 lakh new mobile subscribers in the state between April and June 2025.

Jio’s total mobile user base in TN has reached over 2.38 crore, with a market share of 32.66 per cent.

The company’s 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services have also seen remarkable growth, with over 71,000 new JioAirFiber users added, crossing 3.7 lakh subscriber marks in TN, with a market share of 63 per cent.