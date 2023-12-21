Jio, Airtel add nearly 48 lakh mobile subscribers in September

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jioadded 34.7 lakh mobile subscribers in September, cementing its lead in the competitive telecom market, while Airtel’s wireless subscriber tally rose by 13.2 lakh, according to monthly data put out by Trai.

Vodafone Idea lost 7.5 lakh mobile subscribers during September, dragging its wireless user tally to 22.75 crore.

Reliance Jio gained 34.75 lakh wireless subscribers in September, and its user base climbed to 44.92 crore, as per data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Rival Bharti Airtel spruced up its mobile subscriber tally to 37.77 crore in September, having added 13.2 lakh users during the month.