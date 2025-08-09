Japanese iPhone component brand Murata's Chennai plant goes live

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa took to the social media to announce the commencement of production at the OneHub Chennai industrial park by iPhone component maker Murata Electronic of Japan.



The Japanese company will be manufacturing multilayer ceramic capacitors and the Chennai facility happens to be its first in India. "This is Murata’s first facility in India, and they’ve chosen Chennai, a decision that speaks volumes about the strength of our ecosystem," Rajaa said in a social media post on Friday.





















“A global leader in advanced electronic components, with a 40 per cent share in multilayer ceramic capacitors, whose components power smartphones in our pockets to NASA’s Mars helicopter – they are right here in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Seeking to highlight Murata's precision manufacturing capability, he went on to add “Look carefully at the 3rd Picture. Do you spot the First MLCC chip. Zoom in. That is 0.25x0.125 mm chip looks like a spec of dust. personal saw a 1 mm X 0.5 mm chip being mounted onto a tape and to think that that chip has 200 layers in it is just astounding. This is the kind of niche manufacturing that Tamil Nadu is building today with the help of our Japanese partners.”

Noting that Murata’s investment is part of a larger wave of Japanese trust in TN, the minister said "Japanese companies have truly made our state their second home."