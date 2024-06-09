Ixigo IPO to open with Rs 83-93/share price band

NEW DELHI: Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which owns online travel aggregator Ixigo, is set to make its public debut today. The company has set a price band of Rs 88-93 per share of its initial public offering (IPO).

The last day to apply for the IPO will be June 12. The lot size of the IPO is 161 shares. Retail investors will have to invest Rs 14,973. Ahead of its IPO, it raised over Rs 333 crore from 23 anchor investors at Rs 93 per equity share. The issue size of Ixigo IPO is Rs 740 crore. The fresh issue is worth Rs 120 crore, while the offer for sale is worth Rs 620 crore. The allotment of the IPO will take place on June 13.