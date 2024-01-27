IPO-bound Swiggy looks to cut 350-400 jobs

NEW DELHI: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy is understood to be preparing to cut around 400 jobs across various verticals as part of preparations for its initial public offering.

As the company works to simplify structure and bring operational efficiencies, around 350 to 400 jobs are expected to be pruned, sources said.

These will be across teams spanning technology, call centre and corporate roles, and the job cuts are expected to initiate gradually in the coming weeks. When contacted Swiggy declined to comment.

The development comes at a time when Swiggy is preparing for its IPO. “Swiggy has been working on simplifying work processes and building operational efficiencies,” a person aware of the development said. Swiggy’s headcount is estimated to be around 6,000 at present.