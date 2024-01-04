Intel launches enterprise GenAI software firm with Arun Subramaniyan as CEO

NEW DELHI: Chip giant Intel has announced a new enterprise-focused generative AI (GenAI) software company called Articul8 with global investment firm DigitalBridge Group.

Articul8 is an independent company offering enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimised and secure GenAI software platform.Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice president and general manager in Intel's Data Center and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.

The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment, Intel said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners," said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

The two companies will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving GenAI adoption in the enterprise.

"We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8's growth," said Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge CEO.

Articul8 offers a turnkey GenAI software platform that delivers speed, security and cost-efficiency to help large enterprise customers operationalise and scale AI.

The platform was launched and optimised on Intel hardware architectures, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators.

"We have deployed Articul8 products for multiple clients seeking production-ready platforms with rapid time to market," said Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group (BCG).