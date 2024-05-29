Inox Wind Energy sells 4.6% stake for Rs 904 crore

NEW DELHI: Inox Wind Energy, one of the promoters of Inox Wind Ltd, on Tuesday divested a 4.6 per cent stake in the company for Rs 904 crore through open market transactions. Inox Wind is a subsidiary of Inox Wind Energy Ltd (IWEL). According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE, Inox Wind Energy sold a total of 6 crore shares on the bourses, amounting to a 4.6 per cent stake in Noida-based Inox Wind Ltd. Shares of Inox Wind tumbled 10 per cent each to close at Rs 147.65 and 147.75 per piece on the BSE and NSE, respectively. IWEL offloaded 5.50 crore shares of Inox Wind on the NSE and the promoter entity sold 50 lakh shares of the company on the BSE.