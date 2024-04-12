Infy, Intel team up with Gen AI to drive enterprise growth

NEW DELHI: Indian IT services company Infosys and chip giant Intel on Wednesday announced expansion of their strategic collaboration to assist global enterprises in accelerating their AI journeys.

The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions offered as a part of this partnership will aim to help businesses become cost-effective and performance-driven while being responsible by design, a release said.

Announcing Infosys Topaz and Intel collaboration to accelerate enterprise growth and efficiency with Generative AI, the release said the expanded partnership will help “democratise” AI by bringing open standards in AI hardware and software stack across edge, core, and cloud computing.

Infosys Topaz – an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that helps enterprises accelerate business value using generative AI tech - will adopt Intel-based solutions, including Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi accelerators, Intel Core Ultra Processors, software, and other products, to enable customers to integrate Gen AI into their businesses and adhere to the emerging guardrails of AI. Infosys will also leverage the Intel AI training assets to skill up its staff on Intel product portfolio to provide generative AI expertise to its vast global customer network across industries.