Infosys Q2 profit up 13 pc to Rs 7,364 crore

NEW DELHI: IT company Infosys on Thursday posted 13.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 44,490 crore during the quarter from Rs 40,986 crore in September 2024 quarter.

Shares of Infosys settled 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 1,472.75 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.