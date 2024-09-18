Infosys, IIT Madras, and 5 others join AI Alliance for global impact

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has signed a two-year partnership with global fast-food chain McDonald’s to standardise and digitise IT operations for over 760 of its restaurants in Phillippines.

Under the partnership, TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald’s current systems in the Phillippines to the cloud (SAP S/4HANA on RISE). Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)...has signed a two-year partnership with George Yang-led Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald’s in the Philippines.

“This partnership, which is TCS’ first with the fast-food chain in the APAC region, aims to standardise and digitise the IT operations for 760+ McDonald’s restaurants in the Philippines,” a company statement said.

McDonald’s is one of the biggest food service retailers in the world, operating over 42,000 stores in more than 100 countries. A majority (95 per cent) of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

TCS will upgrade the IT infrastructure of GADC, resulting in better insights, improved decision-making, and optimized operational performance, the statement said.

TCS will also future-proof GADC’s processes to support their growth plans. It will provide development and integration services like app development, automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

“This partnership with TCS is another step in our continuous digital transformation. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA on RISE will provide us greater agility through data-driven insights, enabling us to continuously improve our customer and employee experience,” Margot Torres, MD, GADC, said.

TCS inks pact with McDonald's Philippines to digitise operations

