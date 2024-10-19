Industry leaders hail India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit as catalyst for future collaborations

MEXICO: The India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, held in Mexico City, drew strong praise from attendees across various sectors, with business leaders lauding the growing partnership between the two nations.

The summit explored new investment avenues and discussed opportunities in the areas of manufacturing, IT, agriculture, and financial services in India and Mexico.

Alberto Orsamendi, President of Impulse, a multi-product fashion sourcing company, expressed optimism about the future of bilateral trade, the finance ministry added in a series of posts on social media platform X.

The finance ministry further quoted Fernando Dominguez, Director of Fam Value Consultores who expressed his interest in helping Indian financial institutions interested in setting up business in Mexico.

In the agricultural sector, Marina Robles, Business Manager, Deco Post Harvest in Mexico, said that the India Mexico Trade and Investment Summit on 'Enhancing Trade and Investment Collaboration', in Mexico City, today presented a great opportunity for collaboration between India and Mexico in the agricultural sector.

Carla Loyo, Director of Business Development at Wayne Business Group, underscored the wider possibilities for trade and investment.

He asserted that strengthening of India and Mexico has great potential for many projects that can be done in trade and investment for both the countries. Tech leaders also voiced enthusiasm after the event.

The dialogue continued in Guadalajara, where Sitharaman chaired a Tech Leaders Roundtable, gathering top industry figures to discuss emerging technology partnerships.

Aime Camilla of Techcloud pointed to the summit's importance in fostering collaboration between the two nations in technology. Vijay Malik, Global Marketing & Regional Head (Americas) at Hinduja Tech, emphasised the role of technology in neo-shoring strategies.

"Finance Minister's visit augurs well, it should lead to better cooperation between Mexico and India particularly in automotive exports where Mexico is biggest and in technology exports where India is biggest so it is a natural partnership," he asserted.

On the sidelines of the event, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman invited Mexican investors to explore opportunities in India's Global In-House Capability Centers (GICCs), aircraft leasing, ship leasing, and even foreign university setups at GIFT-IFSC, which is emerging as a global hub for reinsurance and sustainable finance.