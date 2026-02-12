India’s trade surplus with US may cross $90 billion, no impact from Bangladesh deal: SBI

The trade deal with the US, back on the heels of wide arc of trade deals with the EU and the UK, catapults India to a unique strategic position wherein the country, as also its exporters, are poised to gain much, without ceding meaningful ground on matters of sensitivities, said the report.

“As per our preliminary estimates, Indian exporters may increase their exports of top 15 items to the US by $97 billion in a year. Including the remaining items the potential may easily cross $100 billion mark,” said Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India.

Also, the US has yearly potential of more than $50 billion imports in India (ex services).

India’s trade surplus with US was $40.9 billion in FY25, $26 billion in FY 26 (April-December) and it could cross $90 billion annually, said Ghosh.