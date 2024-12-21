India's ranking in 'Network Readiness Index' improves to 49th place, significant jump from its previous position at 60th

NEW DELHI: India has made significant progress in technology and innovation, securing the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index 2024 (NRI 2024), an improvement of 11 places compared to last year.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a social media post on Saturday stated that the Index, published by the Washington DC-based Portulans Institute, evaluates countries on their use of technology to enhance governance, citizen engagement, and overall impact.

India has improved its position by eleven slots and is now placed at 49th rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2024 (NRI 2024) published by Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit research and educational institute based in Washington DC on technology, citizens, governance and impact.

The ministry noted that the place of India has improved 11 places, in 2023, India was ranked 60th with a score of 49.93. This year, the country not only climbed the rankings but also improved its overall score to 53.63, reflecting its consistent efforts in advancing technology, research, and digital infrastructure.

As per the ministry, India's advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, mobile networks, and broadband have been instrumental in achieving this growth. The country is not only leveraging these technologies for global research but also using them to enhance the ease of living for its citizens.

The ministry said, "India is not only moving ahead with technology but also expanding the scope of new research in the field of artificial intelligence, mobile networks, and broadband at the global level and also using them for promoting the ease of living."

The Network Readiness Index highlights India's growing role as a global leader in technology adoption and innovation.

The government's initiatives to strengthen digital infrastructure and promote research and development are key contributors to this success.

India's improved ranking highlights technological progress and sets a strong foundation for further advancements in digital transformation and innovation in the country.