India’s job market shows steady revival with 11 pc hiring intent for 2026: Report

NEW DELHI: The overall hiring intent in India for 2026 stands at 11 per cent, up from 9.75 per cent in 2025, signalling a discernible improvement in employment sentiment, a report said on Tuesday.

This uptick reflects India Inc’s transition from a phase of cautious replacement hiring to active workforce expansion. The optimism is led by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The sector leads hiring sentiment at 20 per cent, followed by core industries such as metal and mining, power, utilities, steel, and cement at 12 per cent, a report by Taggd in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) stated.

According to the report, the year is emerging as the year of experienced professionals, with companies increasingly prioritising mid- and senior-level talent.

Candidates with 6–15 years of experience are projected to make up 55 per cent of total hires, up from 39 per cent last year, signalling India Inc.’s growing focus on leadership depth and executional agility.

Hiring intent for candidates with 6–10 years of experience is expected to rise to 28 per cent (from 26 per cent), while those with 11–15 years and over 15 years are set to jump to 15 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, compared to 9 per cent and 4 per cent recorded last year.

Meanwhile, early-career professionals (0–5 years) will continue to find opportunities, comprising 45 per cent of projected hires and reflecting steady demand for young talent.

Tier-2 cities strengthen their foothold in India’s employment landscape, accounting for 32 per cent of projected jobs in 2026, as organisations, especially GCCs, tap into new regional talent hubs for both cost efficiency and emerging skill sets, the report noted.

Tier-1 cities lead at 53, while tier-3 locations at 15 per cent show early signs of inclusion, reflecting a steady democratisation of India’s job market beyond metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

“As India enters 2026, the job market is showing clear signs of revival. After a year of muted single-digit growth, hiring intent has returned to double digits at 11 per cent, up from 9.75 per cent last year. This resurgence marks a shift from recovery to reinvention, powered by digital acceleration, formalisation, and regional expansion," Taggd Co-Founder and CEO, Devashish Sharma, said.

According to the report, India’s AI talent base is estimated at 23.5 lakh professionals and is growing 55 year-on-year.

Employers are scouting candidates skilled in technologies such as GenAI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, alongside digital and data specialists, AI/ML engineers, solutions architects, and sustainability specialists.

Together, skills like adaptability, problem-solving, cognitive skills, collaboration, management, engagement, self-efficacy, and ethics continue to remain indispensable, the report noted.