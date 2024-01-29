India’s gas demand to rise 6% in 2024: IEA

Begin typing your search...

Following the 7 per cent year-on-year decline observed in 2022, India’s primary gas supply rose by 5 per cent in 2023, with growth primarily driven by the petrochemical, power generation, refinery and industrial sectors.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jan 2024 9:21 PM GMT
NEW DELHI: India’s natural gas demand is expected to rise by 6 per cent in 2024 with a rise in consumption in fertiliser units, power generation and industrial sectors, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Following the 7 per cent year-on-year decline observed in 2022, India’s primary gas supply rose by 5 per cent in 2023, with growth primarily driven by the petrochemical, power generation, refinery and industrial sectors.

“Natural gas demand in India is expected to increase by 6 per cent in 2024, mainly supported by higher gas use in industry (including in the fertiliser sector) and stronger gas burn in the power sector amid the development of its national pipeline grid and city gas infrastructure,” IEA said Gas Market Report released last week.

DTNEXT Bureau

