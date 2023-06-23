India’s forex reserves rise to $596.098 billion

NEW DELHI: India's foreign exchange reserves rose marginally by $2.350 billion in the week ending June 16 to reach $596.098 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The forex reserves had fallen $1.318 billion in the previous week.





Also in the week ending June 16, foreign currency assets rose by $2.578 billion to $527.651 billion.

During the week ending June 9, foreign currency assets had dipped by $1.128 billion.