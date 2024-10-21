India's civil aviation sector has huge growth runway: GE Aerospace CEO

NEW DELHI: India's civil aviation sector has a huge growth runway and the company is excited about the opportunities in the country, GE Aerospace South Asia CEO Vikram Rai said on Monday.

He was speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024 'The India Century' in the national capital.

"I cannot be more excited about what India has to offer to the aviation sector," Rai said and added that there is a huge runway for growth of the civil aviation sector.

Among others, the engine maker is supplying engines to Air India for its planes.

The country is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. Indian carriers are currently operating around 800 planes and there are more than 1,200 aircraft on order.

Rai also said the company is working on a design that will make its aircraft engines 20 per cent more efficient.