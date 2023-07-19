IndianOil launches phase V of ‘Parivartan-Prison to Pride’, phase II of ‘Nayi Disha’

CHENNAI: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, IndianOil, has launched phase V of ‘Parivartan - Prison to Pride’ and phase II of ‘Nayi Disha - Smile for Juvenile,’ recently. The programmes will enable reaching out to seven prisons and 18 children homes covering around 1,000 participants across 17 states, respectively.

“Going beyond the physical and mental well-being, it aims for a positive transformation in the lives of prison inmates and juveniles through sports. The various global recognitions that we have received so far for this endeavour strengthen our resolve to push the envelope further to make a tangible impact,” he said.

On Nayi Disha, customised for young inmates in juvenile homes, Vaidya said, “we realise that the formative years are vital and have thus chalked out this initiative to help steer the youth towards a trajectory of positive growth.”