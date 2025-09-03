IndianOil bags award for road infra development in TN





CHENNAI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), has been honoured with an award for its exemplary contribution to road infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu at the 2nd Annual Conference of the Tamil Nadu Highways Contractors Federation.

The event was held alongside the Conex South 2025, infrastructure trade fair, in Chennai from August 28 to 30, 2025.

The recognition was presented by deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in the august presence of AV Velu, TN minister for Public Works (buildings, Highways and Minor Ports), TM Anbarasan, TN minister for Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, senior officials of the highways department; contractors; and key industry stakeholders. The award was received on behalf of IndianOil by M Annadurai, executive director and state head, TNSO, accompanied by Vivek Goyal, chief general manager (IB), TNSO.

IndianOil caters to nearly 60 per cent of TN’s bitumen requirements, supplying around 400 TMT annually. This recognition underscores IndianOil’s crucial contribution to Tamil Nadu’s road infrastructure development, particularly its role in ensuring reliable supply of high-quality bitumen, which has been integral to the state’s road expansion and modernisation efforts. The Highways Contractors Federation and stakeholders acknowledged IndianOil’s customer-centric approach, operational efficiency, and collaborative engagement, which have enabled uninterrupted supply and strengthened partnerships with contractors across the state.

This award not only recognises IndianOil’s strong presence in the state’s bitumen supply chain but also affirms its role as a reliable partner in TN’s developmental journey, contributing to the creation of world-class road infrastructure.