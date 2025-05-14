Indian tablet market grows 15 pc in Jan-March, 5G captures 43 pc share

NEW DELHI: The Indian tablet market witnessed a 15 per cent (year-on-year) and 13 per cent (quarter-on-quarter) growth in the January-March period (Q1), buoyed by sustained demand from both the consumer and enterprise segments, according to a new report.

The premium segment expanded 41 per cent, while 5G tablets gained traction, capturing 43 per cent of the overall market, reflecting rising consumer appetite for future-ready devices, as per CyberMedia Research (CMR)’s ‘Tablet PC India Market Report.’

In Q1 2025, Samsung led the Indian tablet market with a 34 per cent share, followed by Apple (21 per cent) and Lenovo (19 per cent).

“The Indian tablet market delivered a robust performance in Q1 2025, underpinned by strong premium segment growth and rising 5G adoption. Brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo and Xiaomi capitalised on evolving consumer expectations with differentiated offerings across price tiers,” said Menka Kumari, senior analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Apple grew an impressive 18 per cent YoY, and garnered 21 per cent market share. The Apple iPad 11 Series was a key growth driver, accounting for a whopping 49 per cent of Apple’s shipments.

The recent launch of the iPad Air (2025) is poised to further reinforce Apple’s market leadership, said the report.

OnePlus grew 32 per cent YoY from a small base, giving the brand some favourable tailwinds in the tablet market, it added.

CMR forecasts a steady 10-15 per cent growth for the tablet market in 2025. “The tablet market is gaining momentum in the premium segment, driven by aspirational consumers seeking high performance and ecosystem value from brands like Apple and Samsung,” said Kumari.

Meanwhile, a new wave of better Android tablets -- with enhanced cameras and overall performance -- are emerging as strong contenders for work, learning and entertainment.

“Looking ahead, AI features and deeper ecosystem integration are expected to drive demand, especially around the admissions season, further buoyed by aggressive festive promotions, the report mentioned.