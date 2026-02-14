Indian stock markets shed around 1 pc this week amid AI-related fears

Nifty lost 0.87 per cent during the week and dipped 1.30 per cent on the last trading day to 25,471. At Friday’s close, the Sensex was down 1,048 points or 1.25 per cent at 82,626. It declined 1.14 per cent during the week.

Sectoral performance remained firmly negative, with all major indices ending in the red. Nifty Metal was the worst performer, dropping 3.3 per cent, followed by realty, down 2.2 per and FMCG, down 1.9 per cent.