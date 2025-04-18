Indian stock markets closed for Good Friday; Asian markets see gains

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are shut on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. However, other major Asian markets continued their upward trend, with key indices posting gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.66 per cent, Taiwan's weighted index gained 0.58 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was also up by 0.27 per cent at the time of this report. Apart from these, other Asian markets were closed due to holidays.

Back home, several companies are scheduled to announce their fourth quarter earnings today. These include Just Dial, Mastek, Network 18 Media & Investments, Laxmi Goldorna House, Amal, Yaari Digital Integrated Services, Teamo Productions, and Jay Kailash Namkeen.

On Thursday, Indian markets experienced significant activity from foreign investors. According to data for April 17, 2025, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) or Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the cash segment. They bought shares worth Rs 18,210.41 crore and sold shares worth Rs 13,542.47 crore, resulting in a net inflow of Rs 4,667.94 crore.

In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net sellers. They purchased shares worth Rs 13,773.79 crore and sold shares worth Rs 15,779.94 crore, resulting in a net outflow of Rs 2,006.15 crore.

Meanwhile, global market cues remain mixed. U.S. stock futures presented a mixed picture. Dow Jones futures dropped sharply by 521.0 points or 1.32 per cent to 39148. However, Nasdaq futures edged higher by 30.0 points or 0.17 per cent to 18287.

In Europe, major indices were also trading in the red. CAC futures in France declined by 33.0 points or 0.45 per cent to 7298. Germany's DAX futures fell by 145.0 points or 0.68 per cent to 21331. U.K.'s FTSE futures also dipped by 35.0 points or 0.42 per cent to 8242.

With Indian markets closed, investors will be closely watching global market trends and earnings announcements for cues when trading resumes on Monday.