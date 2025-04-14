Indian Railways clocks better performance, higher earnings in 2024-25

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has registered an improved operating ratio at 98.32 per cent and an increase in earnings to Rs 2.65 lakh crore for the financial year that ended March 31, according to official figures.

For the financial year 2024-25, passenger revenue recorded a 6.4 per cent increase while freight income went up by 1.7 per cent.

Indian Railways (IR) has improved its operating ratio, which reflects the efficiency level in performance, to 98.32 per cent. This means that the railways spent Rs 98.32 to earn every Rs 100 during 2024-25. During 2023-24, the operating ratio was 98.43 per cent as the railways spent Rs 98.43 for every Rs 100 earned,

Cost-cutting measures in railways include manpower management and electrification of tracks, which has led to huge savings as running trains with diesel locomotives is more expensive, a senior official said.

The operational efficiency of IR has been improved with the speed potential of 110 kmph for trains extended across 80,000 km at present, which was only about 31,000 km in 2014. In addition, upgradation and improvement of about 23,000 km track has been done from 2014-15 to 2024-25 for a speed potential of 130 kmph, he added.

With more people travelling by reserved class and a growth in freight traffic, Indian Railways recorded increased earnings during the year.

A total of 715 crore passengers travelled by the Indian Railways between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. The data further shows that out of the total passengers in FY25, a total of 81 crore travelled by reserved category, including AC and sleeper class passengers, and 634 crore were unreserved class passengers. This included suburban travel, which constitutes over 55 per cent of the Indian Railways’ total passengers and is heavily subsidised.

Similarly, Indian Railways achieved over 1,617 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight loading compared to 1,590.68 MT achieved in FY24. This is an increase of 1.7 per cent or 26.70 MT compared to the previous financial year.

Coal continues to remain at the top in the Indian Railways’ total freight loading mix with a share of over 50 per cent. Around 822 MT of coal, 89 MT of container, 51 MT of petroleum and almost 50 MT of foodgrain was transported by the Indian Railways in FY25. Hot rolled coils, ceramic tiles, wall care putty and rice are among the major commodities in domestic containers, official figures show.

When compared to the previous year, the loading for domestic coal grew by 7.4 per cent, whereas loading for domestic containers rose 19.72 per cent. Similarly, loading for fertilisers was up 1.25 per cent year on year. Due to a higher loading of coal by the Indian Railways, stock at power houses in India stood at 57 MT.



