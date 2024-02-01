Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years: FM Nirmala

NEW DELHI: In the interim budget presentation on the floor of the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that the Indian economy has undergone a profound positive transformation over the last decade. "Indian economy witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years," said Sitharaman, while presenting #Budget2024 in the Parliament.

Presenting the Interim Budget for the fiscal year, Sitharaman highlighted the government's commitment to inclusive development under the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas." "In the second term, our government strengthened its vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas," stated Sitharaman, emphasizing the continuity of the government's commitment to the welfare of all citizens.

She acknowledged the challenges posed by the once-in-a-century pandemic but noted that the country successfully overcame them, continuing its stride towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) committed to Panch Pran and laying solid foundations for the Amrit Kaal.

Sitharaman said, "The country overcame the challenges of once in a century pandemic to clang stride towards Atmanirbhar Bharat committed to Panch Pran and laid solid foundations for the Amrit Kaal".

Addressing concerns about food security, Sitharaman announced the elimination of worries through the provision of free ration for 80 crore people. "The worries about food has been eliminated through free ration for 80 crore people", said Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the impact of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), emphasizing that savings through DBT channels have enabled more funds for the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, a welfare program for the economically disadvantaged. "With the pursuit of Sabka Saath, the govt has assisted 25 crore people to get freedom from multidimensional poverty in last 10 years", Sitharaman stated during her Budget speech.

The Finance Minister underscored the need to focus on four major pillars: the poor, women, youth, and annadatas (farmers). "We need to focus on four major pillars -- poor, women, youth and annadatas", said Sitharaman Highlighting achievements in skill development, Sitharaman noted that the Skill India Mission has successfully trained 1.4 crore youth, contributing to their empowerment and employability.

She reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive governance, describing the administration under Prime Minister Modi as "secularism in action." "In the last 10 years, we have targeted every household for houses for all, water for all, and cooking gas for all," Sitharaman declared, emphasizing the comprehensive approach towards addressing basic needs and improving living standards.

Additionally, she revealed that 34 crore Mudra Yojana loans have been extended to women entrepreneurs, promoting financial inclusion and empowerment. "34 cr Mudra Yojana loans been given to women entrepreneurs", said Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister concluded her budget presentation with a positive outlook, signalling the government's determination to continue fostering inclusive growth and development.

As the nation navigates through the uncertainties of the present and builds towards the future, the budget reflects a commitment to the welfare and progress of all citizens.

The Budget 2024 is expected to undergo thorough scrutiny and debates in the coming days in the Parliament, as stakeholders assess its potential impact on the nation's economic trajectory.