Indian biz gearing up for responsible AI adoption: Nasscom

NEW DELHI: Nearly 60 per cent of businesses surveyed reported having either matured Responsible AI (RAI) practices and policies or having initiated formal steps towards adoption of such responsible practices, according to a report by industry body Nasscom.

About 30 per cent reported having basic awareness of RAI imperatives without a formal strategy or framework, the report said citing the early insights on the state of RAI in India. Based on analysis of the data collected through a survey of over 500 senior executives from across large enterprises, SMEs and startups engaged in the commercial development and/or use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in India, the report offers a glimpse into the beliefs and perceptions of the tech industry about its key strengths and areas for improvement when it comes to compliance with the benchmarks for RAI adoption.

Debjani Ghosh, president of Nasscom noted 2023 was the year of AI and brought to the fore both opportunities and risks that are central to its adoption. It also spurred discussions on the need for ethical and responsible AI and its pivotal role in solidifying brand integrity and nurturing enduring relationships with stakeholders,” she said.

“Insights from the survey are anticipated to catalyse the creation of stronger industrial policies and strategies aimed at ensuring compliance with RAI,” Ghosh added.