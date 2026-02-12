India-US trade pact: Govt says no compromise on sensitive sectors

He also said both teams are working to convert the joint statement into a legal agreement, which is expected to be finalised and signed before the end of March.

“India has always negotiated all agreements with a clear mindset, anything that is very sensitive to India, anything where we feel our farmers, fishermen, dairy, they are going to be impacted, we have been very clear to our partner countries that India can not open up or provide access,” he told reporters here.

“If you look at all the agreements that we have done in the last year, five trade agreements that we did all the sensitive sectors have been protected. In the US, all the key sensitive sectors have been protected. Wherever there is a little sensitivity, we have used tariff rate quota mechanisms to ensure that any market access is limited in nature and it doesn’t impact our farmers,” he added.

Under the interim trade pact, which was announced earlier this month, India has fully protected sensitive agricultural and dairy products such as maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol (fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables and meat, as no duty concessions have been granted to the US on these goods under the pact.